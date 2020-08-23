Donald Trump’s sister says he has ‘no principles’ and ‘you can’t trust him’

Donald Trump‘s sister said her brother has ‘no principles’, ‘you can’t trust him’ and he has been ‘lying’ throughout his presidency, according to secret audio recorded by the president’s niece.

Maryanne Trump Barry, 83, slammed the president for his ‘phoniness’ and called him ‘cruel’ over his controversial migrant policies where thousands of children were separated from their families and held in detention centers.

‘It’s the phoniness of it all. It’s the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel,’ she is heard saying in the recordings, obtained by the Washington Post.

The president’s older sister also dismissed Trump’s intelligence saying ‘he doesn’t read’ and cited some of his only accomplishments his ‘five bankruptcies’.

One of the most telling revelations is the confirmation that Maryanne was the source of claims made in Mary Trump’s explosive memoir that the president paid someone to take his SATs.

In the shock recording, Maryanne says she did his homework for him and ‘drove him around New York City to try to get him into college’ before she named Joe Shapiro as the man who took his exams.

Maryanne made the shocking comments in phone calls back in 2018 and 2019 with estranged niece Mary, who secretly recorded the conversations and has since parted ways with the Trump clan following the release of her spill-all book.

The release of the scathing audio from one of Trump’s nearest and dearest comes at a critical time in the run-up to the November election.

It casts some alarming doubt over his own family’s confidence in his capabilities as leader of the United States, as Maryanne – and none of the rest of the Trump siblings – has never publicly criticized her younger brother or any of his White House policies.

Their release comes one day after Trump held a funeral service at the White House for their brother Robert who died last week – a service Maryanne appeared to be notably absent from.

Trump hit back at the revelations Saturday night in a rambling statement to Axios where he said he misses Robert and congratulated himself over his ‘results’ as president.

‘Every day it’s something else, who cares. I miss my brother, and I’ll continue to work hard for the American people,’ said Trump.

‘Not everyone agrees, but the results are obvious. Our country will soon be stronger than ever before.’

Mary Trump released the never before seen and heard transcripts and audio excerpts to the Post, which she said came from 15 hours of secretly recorded conversations with her aunt in 2018 and 2019.

In one of the audio clips, Maryanne accuses her brother of having ‘no principles’ but simply making political moves to ‘appeal to his base’.

The conversation came after the president said in a May 2018 interview with Fox News that ‘maybe I’ll have to put her at the border’ about his sister who was working as a federal judge at the time, reported the Post.

At the time, Trump was enforcing heavy-handed tactics at the US border, with children torn from their parents and placed in confinement.

Though she has not voiced her opposition to Trump’s immigration policies to date, there was a marked difference in her approach to refugees when working as a judge.

In one case, Maryanne hit out at a judge over their treatment of an asylum applicant.

‘All he wants to do is appeal to his base,’ Maryanne told her niece in the recorded phone call.

‘He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this.’

Maryanne went on to slam her brother’s actions as president, singling out his ‘lying’ and his avid use of social media.

‘His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God,’ she said.

‘I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy shit.’

Maryanne slammed ‘what they’re doing with kids at the border’ and said she assumed her brother ‘hasn’t read my immigration opinions’ in court cases.

She then makes a dig at her brother’s intelligence saying he ‘doesn’t read’.

‘What has he read?’ Mary asks in the recording, to which Maryanne replies: ‘No. He doesn’t read.’

In another conversation, Maryanne also mocks her brother’s lack of interest in reading, his reliance on Fox News and apparent confusion over what she did with her time if she is not watching that she would not watch the channel.

She said her brother kept asking if she watched Fox – which Trump has a strong relationship with – to which she replied she didn’t.

When she told him she doesn’t watch much television at all, Maryanne says her brother was shocked asking: ‘What do you do?’

She tells Mary she told him she read, to which he had further questions.

‘What do you read?’ the president said.

‘Books,’ Maryanne says she replied to which Trump said again: ‘You don’t watch Fox?’

The audios also add weight to claims made by Mary in her tell-all memoir ‘Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man’ that Trump paid someone to take his SATs.

Mary alleges in the book that her uncle paid a friend named Joe Shapiro to take his SATs for him so he could attend the University of Pennsylvania’s famous Wharton School of Business.

She has until now refused to reveal the source of this key piece of information saying only that it was ‘somebody who would have absolutely no reason to make it up’.

But the recordings reveal Maryanne confided in her about this event in a conversation on November 1 2018.

In the conversation, Maryanne described her brother as ‘a brat’ and said she did his homework for him before someone else took his exams to get him into college.

‘He was a brat,’ she tells Mary.

‘I did his homework for him… I drove him around New York City to try to get him into college.

‘He went to Fordham for one year [this was actually two years] and then he got into University of Pennsylvania because he had somebody take the exams.’

Maryanne is heard questioning this information, saying: ‘No way! He had somebody take his entrance exams?’

Maryanne reinforces the claims: ‘SATs or whatever… That’s what I believe.’

‘I even remember the name,’ she says, before revealing their identity as Joe Shapiro.

Ex-tennis star Pam Shriver, the widow of Trump’s friend Joe Shapiro from Penn, said last week her husband never met the future president until they were at business school together – so he couldn’t have taken President Trump’s SATS.

Several of the taped conversations reveal there is no love lost between the two siblings, including one where she admitted Trump ‘didn’t talk to me for two years’ because of a disagreement over their dad’s will.

She also slammed her brother for using their father Fred Trump Sr.’s 1999 funeral as a platform to talk about his own achievements rather than the life of their dad.

‘Donald was the only one who didn’t speak about Dad,’ Maryanne say.

‘I don’t want any of my siblings to speak at my funeral. And that’s all about Donald and what he did at Dad’s funeral. I don’t know. It was all about him.’

Despite her claims she helped Trump get into college, Maryanne told Mary her brother ‘tried to take credit’ for her federal judgeship in another recording.

In the call, Maryanne recounts to Mary how she asked her brother if his attorney Roy Cohn could put her name forward to then-President Ronald Reagan to make her a federal judge.

‘He had Roy Cohn call Reagan about needing to appoint a woman as a federal judge in New Jersey because Reagan’s running for reelection, and he was desperate for the female vote,’ she recalls.

‘I had the nomination,’ she says, adding that Trump repeatedly brought up his involvement.

‘He once tried to take credit for me,’ she says.

‘Where would you be without me?’ she tells Mary her brother told her.

Maryanne says it created a deep rift between the pair, culminating in her threatening to ‘level’ him.

‘You say that one more time and I will level you,’ she says she told him.

It was ‘the only favor I ever asked for in my whole life,’ she says, adding that she got the role ‘on my own merit’.

By contrast, she blasted that her brother’s achievements on his own merits were ‘five bankruptcies’.

‘Donald is out for Donald, period,’ she says.

When Mary asks what Barry has accomplished on his own, Maryanne replies: ‘Well he has five bankruptcies.’

‘Good point. He did accomplish those all by his self,’ Mary replies.

‘Yes, he did. Yes, he did. You can’t trust him,’ Maryanne adds.