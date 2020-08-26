‘Don’t use religion to settle scores’

From Linus Oota, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Youth Wing of the Christian Association yesterday warned politicians in the state against the use of religion to settle their scores, calling on all politicians in the state to demonstrate patriotism and avoid dragging the people into unnecessary religious crisis for their selfish interests.

CAN Youth Chairman Solomon Inusa, Nigeria is currently going through difficult times occasioned by insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality threatening the peace, Nasarawa State has its fair share in these disturbing happenings.

The Christian youth wing observed that dragging religion into politics at this time efforts by all men and women of goodwill is being required to redirect the nation’s course towards a peaceful society, will spell doom in particular and the country at large.

Read Also: Nasarawa Speaker sponsors violence prohibition bill

“As a handful of mischief makers who are bent on fanning the embers of disunity and violence are high at work to achieve their selfish aim, men of God and other Nigerians must rise against the trend” YOWCAN stated.

The group noted that the recent story in the media trending since August 23, 2020 with the claim that Governor Abdullahi Sule had joined forces with others to frustrate the appointment of the immediate past Deputy Governor Silas Ali Agara to head the National Population Commission for being a Christian in preference to Alhaji Kura Isa, a Muslim, was not only disturbing but quite unfortunate.

“The content and spirit of the story is deliberate falsehood to cast aspersion on the person of the Governor with the aim to unsettle the Peace the State is beginning to build from the fragments it inherited from the past.

The authors of this falsehood ought to know that this is not the time to whip up religious sentiments to cause division among the Nasarawa People”, the group declared.