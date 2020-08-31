Dorathy expresses regret over Bright O’s eviction

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

Dorathy has expressed regrets over Bright O’s eviction.

Dorathy said she regrets not having moments with the Edo- born Marine Engineer, who became the 8th evicted Housemate on Sunday.

The fun-loving Housemate said she regrets not having adequate personal conversations with Bright O.

“I wish I had more conversation with Bright O. I wish we spoke personally and I didn’t just walk past him most times.”

Bright O was evicted alongside Tolanibaj and Wathoni on Sunday, August 30.