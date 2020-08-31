Daily News

Dorathy expresses regret over Bright O’s eviction

By
0
Post Views: Visits 37

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

Dorathy has expressed regrets over Bright O’s eviction.

Dorathy said she regrets not having moments with the Edo- born Marine Engineer, who became the 8th evicted Housemate on Sunday.

Read Also: Erica is too controlling – Kiddwaya

The fun-loving Housemate said she regrets not having adequate personal conversations with Bright O.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wish I had more conversation with Bright O. I wish we spoke personally and I didn’t just walk past him most times.”

Bright O was evicted alongside Tolanibaj and Wathoni on Sunday, August 30.

ADC flags off campaign, says woman like Oboh will heal Edo

Previous article

Kogi guber: PDP expresses shock over S/Court judgment

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News