Dorathy leaves Bright O for Wathoni

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

Dorathy has offered to back out of the feelings she has for Bright O so Wathoni can have him.

She said this during a discussion with Wathoni after the Saturday party. describing her feelings for Bright O as “lust”.

Bright O had expressed feelings for Dorathy and Wathoni.

During the discussion, Dorathy said she prefers her relationship with Wathoni to being with Bright O which was why there were having that conversation.

Dorathy said: “There’s just something about Bright O that I like but it’s not feelings.

“I need to know if you’re trying to get his full attention so I’ll back out because I’m not trying to stay in your way.

“Bright O is smart, so I don’t know. I’m talking to you because I don’t want to have a problem with you.

“I respect our friendship more than the lust I have with Bright O.”