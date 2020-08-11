Dorathy says Bright O is in love with her

Gbenga Bada

Dorathy has claimed Bright O is in love with her.

Dorathy made this known during an early morning chat with one time Head of House, Lucy.

Dorathy opened up to Lucy what transpired at the third Saturday Night Party while she was with Bright O.

The 24-year-old entrepreneur said she and Bright O had a moment at the party where she told him how she felt.

“I told him that I feel like kissing you,” Dorathy tells 30-year-old Lucy.

She said Bright O replied her asking where that was coming from and she said she doesn’t know.

On Sunday when Bright O approached Dorathy to apologise, he brought up the moment again.

“I didn’t think you were serious, I just thought you were under the influence of alcohol,” he said.

To confirm her gist, Dorothy further said: “He told me he told Biggie in the Diary Room that he is in love with me but I don’t know if it’s because I brought up the kiss or he actually meant it.”

She went ahead to tell Lucy that she and Bright O agreed they were not all about that eating together, holding hands PDAs that the Lockdown couples often do.

After, she spilled on what happened between herself and Bright O on their 22nd day in the house.

She revealed while on her way to take a bath, Bright O asked if he could join and she played along by agreeing.

However, Dorathy raised suspicion, saying she saw Wathoni leave their room to go to Bright O’s and at that moment, she knew that she wasn’t up for no man drama.

As if almost realising something, she said, “Bright O is trying to play a game and I’m just watching.”

On Sunday, during the live eviction show, Ebuka asked Bright O his opinion about the Dorathy, Ozo and Nengi entanglement to which he affirmed that it was a triangle and also claimed that Dorathy has some feelings for Ozo.

Of course, Dorathy was triggered by his response, especially seeing that she has tried to make it clear that she has no feelings for Ozo, outside of casual friendship.

