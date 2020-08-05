Dorothy advises Laycon on Erica

Adeniyi Adewoyin

BBNaija season 5 themed Lockdown edition is getting more interesting as Dorothy has suddenly become a love expert in the House.

Having discovered that Laycon seems to have distanced himself from Erica, Dorothy has offered some advice.

Laycon had been reluctant to express his feelings for Erica but decided to do so after Bright O advised him to shoot his shot last week.

However, Erica seems to prefer Kiddwaya’s company to Laycon, who in turn decided to recoil to his shell.

So bad is the relationship between Laycon and Erica that the two Housemates now avoid each other.

However, Dorothy, who seems to enjoy a friendship status with Laycon, took over the role of a love expert as she dished out advice to Laycon during a chat not to distance himself from Erica else he would lose her to Kiddwaya.

“If something is going to happen it’s going to happen naturally without pressure,” Dorothy told Laycon.

She continues: “But don’t tell her you don’t want to talk to her for a while because that’s you pushing her to start hanging with Kidd or whoever she’s talking to.

“Don’t do that it’s risky because you will still be here and you’re pushing her and what if she gets comfortable with the person”.

Laycon replied: “At least she would be happy now”

