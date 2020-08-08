A Nigerian man from Delta State , Edirin .O. Okoloko, based in the United States of America was sworn in as Judge of Snohomish County Superior Court in Washington state to replace Judge George Bowden who retired recently.

According to reports, Edirin Okoloko bagged his Bachelor of Law from the University of Benin, Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria; and also bagged a law degree from the Seattle University School of Law.

Edirin Okoloko has 13 years experience as a legal Practitioner and Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney officer.

Prior to being appointed as a judge, the legal ICON served as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney working on homicide, sexual assault, child abuse, and elder abuse cases as part of his highly intimidating curriculum vitae in the International context. Before working as a prosecutor, Okoloko served as a judicial law clerk for former Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Michael Downes.

In a similar development, The Street Journal reported that a Nigerian Professor, Charles Egbu was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Leeds Trinity University.The Anambra-born professor who will be assuming his new role on November 1, 2020, will be taking over from Margaret A House, the outgoing VC who had held the office for seven years. The Nigerian Professor has 25 years’ experience in higher education and was formerly the Pro Vice-Chancellor for Education and Experience at the University of East London. He was also the Dean of the School of Built Environment and Architecture at London South Bank University and Head of the School of Built Environment at the University of Salford.

The post Double Honours As Another Nigerian Is Appointed Judge In The United States appeared first on Breaking News.

The post Double Honours As Another Nigerian Is Appointed Judge In The United States appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...