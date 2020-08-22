Dr Narendra Sharma

Updated: 12:08 EDT, 26 January 2011

In our article of 30 March 2009, Doctor ‘abused abortion patients’, we reported allegations of sexual assault by Dr Sharma during a criminal trial, but did not report on the outcome. Dr Sharma was found not guilty of all charges and the trial judge stated that he could ‘leave the Court without a stain on [his] character’. We are happy to set the record straight and apologise to Dr Sharma for the distress and embarrassment caused.”