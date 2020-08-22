International News

Dr Narendra Sharma

By
0
Post Views: Visits 72


Updated:

In our article of 30 March 2009, Doctor ‘abused abortion patients’, we reported allegations of sexual assault by Dr Sharma during a criminal trial, but did not report on the outcome. Dr Sharma was found not guilty of all charges and the trial judge stated that he could ‘leave the Court without a stain on [his] character’. We are happy to set the record straight and apologise to Dr Sharma for the distress and embarrassment caused.”

Sorry we are not currently accepting comments on this article.

Lily Safra

Previous article

Houston single mom gets insensitive eviction notice after falling behind on rent during the pandemic

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in International News