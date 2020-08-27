Driver escapes as vehicles goes up in flames on Niger Bridge

By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

A metalic Jeep on Thursday went up in flames on the river Niger Bridge, Onitsha, Anambra state.

The incident, which occurred around 4.05pm, was reportedly caused by mechanical fault.

The Nation gathered the driver of the Jeep who narrowly escaped was said to be heading to Asaba from Onitsha axis when the vehicle caught fire.

Confirming the incident, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Andrew Kumapayi said no life was lost in the inferno.

He said: “A Jeep heading from Onitsha to Asaba caught fire on Niger Bridgehead, Onitsha.

“The inferno is owing to mechanical deficiency on the vehicle. The SRC OPS has made effort to reach out to the State Fire Service.

“No life lost. We can’t ascertain the number of people inside vehicle now or the registration no due to the fire.

“Fire service has been called and the place condoned off. More details later.”