Driver jailed 14-month for stealing tricycle windshield, stereo

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Monday sentenced a 22-year-old driver, Auwal Ibrahim, to 14 months imprisonment for stealing a tricycle windshield and stereo set.

The Judge, Mr Lawal Suleiman, sentenced Ibrahim after he pleaded guilty to the three counts of criminal trespass, mischief and theft and begged the court for leniency.

Suleiman gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N30,000 and N2,000 as compensation to the nominal complainant.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Sgt. Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported at the Laranto ‘B’ Division Police station, on Aug.5, by Egbe Matthias, who resides at No 50 Busabuji Street in Jos.

Gokwat said the convict trespassed into his compound and removed the windshield of his tricycle valued at N25,000 and a stereo valued at N7,000.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 327, 312 and 271 and is punishable under sections 334, 313 and 272 of the Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria.

