Driver knocks down conductor in Onitsha

From Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

A bus conductor scouting for passengers was knocked down yesterday by a speeding driver at Upper Iweka, Onitsha, Anambra State.

The driver fled.

Confirming the incident, Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Kamal Musa said the victim was rushed to hospital by a Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) rescue team.

He said, “The Sector Commander Andrew Kumapayi while wishing the injured victim quick recovery, urged pedestrians to always use pedestrian bridges to avoid being knocked over by vehicles plying the expressway.

“He also warns drivers against speeding.”

