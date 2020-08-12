Daily News

Drivers, Uber speak on ‘unclear’ new regulations on ride-hailing services in Lagos

By
0
Post Views: Visits 21

The new regulations for ride-hailing operators in Lagos State are getting no love from the people whose activities they aim to regulate.   The regulations will come into effect on August 20; regulations the government said were necessary to reduce security risks, improve safety and curb flagrant flouting of existing traffic laws.   “The flagrant […]

The post Drivers, Uber speak on ‘unclear’ new regulations on ride-hailing services in Lagos appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Hit-and-run driver kills woman in Onitsha

Previous article

Indians Welcome Biden’s Selection of Kamala Harris

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News