A cat that was detained at Sri Lanka’s main prison while allegedly trying to smuggle drugs and cell phone SIM cards has escaped, according to media reports on Monday. The feline was detected by jail intelligence officials on Saturday at the high-security Welikada Prison, a police official said. The official said nearly two grams of […]

