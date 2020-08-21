DSS Invites 10 APC Leaders In Edo For ‘Important Meeting’

A file photo of DSS officials on duty.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited 10 leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State for an ‘important meeting’.

According to a letter from the security agency, the politicians are to attend the meeting scheduled to hold on Saturday at the DSS Command Headquarters in Benin City, the state capital.

A copy of the letter, dated August 20, 2020, and addressed to one Tony Adun who is also known as Kabakaba, was obtained by Channels Television on Friday.

While the DSS did not disclose the agenda of the meeting, it is suspected to be in connection to the forthcoming governorship election in Edo.

“I am directed to invite you (Adun) to an important meeting with the State Director of Security,” part of the letter read.

Adun was asked to attend the meeting with the National Chairman of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), and eight other leaders of the APC in the state.

They include Ehis Adams – APC Leader in Oredo, Osaro Idahosa – APC Leader in Ikpoba-Okha, and Okunbor Roberts – APC Leader in Ovia South-West LGA.

Others are ‘Atarodo’ – APC member, Kingsley Amedo – APC member, Richard Obe – APC member, Osarobo Idehen – APC member, and Dr Emma – APC member.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed September 19 to conduct the election in Edo State.

In compliance with its Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election and in accordance with Section 34 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), INEC cleared 14 candidates for the poll on July 18.

The electoral umpire stressed that with the publication of the final list of candidates, no political party can withdraw or substitute any of the nominated candidates, as well as tamper with the list and particulars of the candidates in a manner inconsistent with the intendment of the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

Read the letter from the DSS below: