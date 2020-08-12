DSS Invites Former Presidential Aspirant Who Claimed Governor Was Behind Boko Haram

A former Presidential aspirant and former Deputy Central Bank governor, Obadiah Mailafia, has been invited by the DSS over his claims on Boko Haram.

The former presidential aspirant will meet with the Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, after he recently claimed that a Nigerian Governor was a major sponsor of the Boko Haram Terrorists group.

In a radio interview on Monday, August 10, 2020, Mailafia claimed he had an intelligence report that a state governor is a commander of Boko Haram, adding that he got the information from talking to some former fighters of the terrorist group.

The former presidential aspirant also claimed that Boko Haram is planning an invasion of the southern region in a bid to trigger a second civil war.

He said,”They are already in the South, in the rain forests of the South. They are everywhere.

“They told us that when they finish these rural killings, they will move to phase two.

“Phase two is that they will go into urban cities, going from house to house killing prominent people.

“I can tell you this is the game plan. By 2022, they want to start a civil war in Nigeria.

“Don’t joke with what I am saying I have a PhD from Oxford University. I am a central banker, we don’t talk nonsense.

“I have this from the highest authority, some of the commanders of Boko Haram.”

The video of Mailafia’s interview circulated online, attracting public attention, hence his invitation by the DSS.

Mailafia told The Punch that the DSS invited him to appear at the agency’s Jos office on Wednesday afternoon.

The terrorists’ activities in the North East has left over 30,000 people dead and over 2.5 million displaced.

