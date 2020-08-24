DSS Says IPOB Attacked Its Patrol Team In Enugu, Killed Two Officers

A patrol team of the Department of State Security (DSS) was attacked in Enugu state on Sunday by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), according to DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya.
Afunanya, in a statement, added that the Service lost two of its officials “in what was clearly an unprovoked violent attack”.
The group, which is calling for the secession of the South-East region from Nigeria, has been proscribed by the Federal Government.
The DSS, in its Sunday statement, said measures have been put in motion to fish out the killers.
READ THE DSS FULL STATEMENT BELOW:
UNPROVOKED VIOLENT ATTACK ON DSS PATROL TEAM IN ENUGU
The DSS wishes to inform the public that its patrol team was, today, 23rd August, 2020, attacked in Emene, Enugu State by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
The Service lost two personnel in what was clearly an unprovoked violent attack launched by IPOB on the team.
The Service hereby condoles with families of the departed officers and also prays for the repose of their souls.
However, all measures have been put in place to ensure that their killers and everyone involved in this dastardly act are promptly apprehended and brought to justice. Consequently, a full scale investigation will be carried out with regard to the incident.
Once again, the Service reaffirms its commitment to assiduously work with other security agencies to maintain public safety and order. It, therefore urges law abiding citizens and residents to go about their normal businesses without fear.
Peter Afunanya, Ph.D
Public Relations Officer
Department of State Services
National Headquarters
Abuja
23rd August, 2020
