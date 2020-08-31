World News

Dublin man jailed over plan to avenge son’s murder

A Dublin man who was charged over the seizure of a firearm after the murder of his son last year has been jailed for six years by the Special Criminal Court.

Stephen Little (47) told gardaí­ after his arrest that: “had you given me another hour, I would have killed the bastard that killed him”.

Little of Kilbarron Avenue, Kilmore, Dublin 5, had pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a Grand Power G9 semi-automatic pistol at Lein Park, Harmonstown, Dublin 5, on September 14th 2019 and was on Monday sentenced to six years by the non-jury court.

Little’s son, Sean Little (22), was found shot dead beside a burning car near Balbriggan off the M1 in Dublin on May 21st 2019.

The non-jury court previously heard that, had Little not made these comments, the case against him would have been weaker and he may not have been charged.

Co-accused Edward McDonnell (56) of Waterside Apartments, New Ross, Co Wexford, was on Monday sentenced to nine years for unlawful possession of the semi-automatic weapon at the same date and location.

The two men, who were both remanded in custody before Monday’s hearing, exchanged a fist-bump before their sentencing. Both men had been originally charged with having the weapon with intent to endanger life.

The two were jailed for possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, an offence under Section 27A (1) of the Firearms Act.

The court heard during the sentence hearing that gardaí recovered a loaded handgun under the passenger seat of an Audi car on the day before McDonnell was forcibly removed from the vehicle. Little had driven McDonnell to the scene.

