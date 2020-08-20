Daily News

Dutch ref for Sevilla vs Inter Europa final

Dutchman Danny Makkelie will officiate the Europa League final between Sevilla and Inter Milan on Friday, UEFA has announced.

It also confirmed the assistant referees will be Mario Diks and Hessel Steegstra (both from Holland) while the fourth official is Anastasios Sidiropolous from Greece.

The VAR is Jochem Kamphuis of Holland while the AVARs will be Kevin Blom (Holland) and Pawel Gil (Poland). Tomasz Sololnicki of Poland will be AVAR3 and be in charge of drawing the offside lines.

Referee Makkelie has officiated seven Champions League games and the Europa League clash between Bayer Leverkusen and Rangers.

It will be his first -ever Europa League final.

