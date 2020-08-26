Dutch royal family release photos of Queen Maxima’s daughters

By Jessica Green For Mailonline

Published: 10:19 EDT, 26 August 2020 | Updated: 13:19 EDT, 26 August 2020

The Dutch royal family have released stunning new portraits of Queen Maxima’s lookalike daughters at Noordeinde Palace.

Princess Catharina-Amalia, 16, Princess Alexia, 15, and Princess Ariane, 13, posed in elegant summer frocks in the six images, taken in July.

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s eldest daughter Amalia opted for a pale blue belted dress, teamed with delicate gold necklaces.

The Princess of Orange, who will one day become the Queen of the Netherlands, bore a striking resemblance to her mother, with the pair sharing the same long blonde locks.

Her sister Alexia appeared just as stylish in a white, long-sleeved gown featuring bronze button detailing, which she paired with plenty of vibrant bracelets and necklaces.

Matching her sibling, Princess Ariane sported a white summer dress with pretty puff detail on the arms.

Queen Maxima’s three daughters looked strikingly similar with their long loosely-curled hair.

Three of the six images were posted on the royal family’s Instagram account, showing the sisters standing in one of the palace’s lavish rooms.

The caption read: ‘Today, new photos of Princesses Amalia, Alexia and Ariane have been posted on the Royal Household website. The photos were taken in July in Noordeinde Palace.’

It comes following Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s public apology after failing to practice social distancing while posing for a photo with a restaurant worker during their Greek holiday.

The Dutch couple who visited the Greek island of Milos with their daughters this summer were criticised for not practising guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus during their trip.

A photo uploaded on social media shows Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander posing alongside an unidentified restaurant employee, less than one metre apart.

They took to Twitter to apologise for not practicing the 1.5 metres apart guideline imposed by The Netherlands, in addition to not wearing face masks.