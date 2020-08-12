Daily News

Dwayne Johnson Tops Forbes’ List Of Highest-Paid Actors In 2020

American-Canadian actor Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson has been named the highest-paid male actor for the second year in a row, according to Forbes. According to the list, which Forbes released yesterday, this year’s ten top-earning actors collected a combined $545.5 million thanks to lucrative deals with streaming sites. The list takes into account all projects […]

