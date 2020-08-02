Eagles forward tops Leeds transfer shop list

By Julius Okorie

Super Eagles and Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis is among six players being hunted by Premier league new comers Leeds United ahead of new season.

Leeds United, which earned promotion to the Premier league after emerging Championship heroes, are eager to fortify all departments with intent to giving premier league big boys a run for their strength.

The Marcelo Bielsa tutored side are not only interested in competing but determined to avoid a return to the second-tier league.

Dennis, who has scored 19 goals for Brugge in 71 appearances, is considered one of the players that could make the dream come through.

Dennis, who joined Brugge on a four- year deal for a fee of €1.2 million, has remained a must play for the club posting impressive runs in all competitions.

Aside from Dennis, who has made two appearances for the Super Eagles under Coach Gernot Rohr, other players on Leeds United shop list include Norwich City’s winger Emiliano Buendia, who impressed for the Canaries despite their relegation from the top flight.

Brentford forward Ollie Watkins, Wigan Athletic youngsters Joe Gelhardt and Sean McGurk While Jonathan David who plays Gent completes the list.

Coach Bielsa is not the only one desirous of beefing up the club ahead of the challenges ahead but club owner Andrea Radrizzani is equally ready to see the club rattle the big guys.

Radrizzani had shortly after the club was promoted revealed his desire to have the duo of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and PSG’s Cavani in the fold if possible even as he admitted that it might be a herculean task to have both players while insisting that there is no harm in trying.

Dennis made his debut for the Super Eagles on 10 September 2019 in a 2–2 friendly draw to Ukraine, coming on as substitute for Samuel Chukwueze in the 82nd minute.

