East Africa: Covid-19 Has Not Changed Terror threats in East Africa, Africom Says

[Nation] Terror threats on Kenya and the region remain as they were before the Covid-19 pandemic, the US Africa Command (Africom) has said.Violent extremist organisations like Al-Shabaab are still looking for opportunities that will emerge with the pandemic to accomplish their missions.”We cannot underestimate the threat the organisations pose. They are resilient, patient and willing to look for chances that emerge…and recruit members,” Africom’s Special Operations head Dagvin R.M. Anderson said

