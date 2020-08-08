Ebonyi Bullion Van Attack: IRT Recover Vehicle with Arms

A forerunner highlander jeep has been recovered from Alfred robinson one of the gang leaders that led the bullion van attack in Abakaliki Ebonyi state which was used in the operation. Alfred robinson was arrested on the 1st of August, 2020 in Asaba, Delta state by the Intelligence response team (Irt) led by the Deputy comissioner of police. Recall that the robbery attack incident on the bullion van in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State occurred on July 29, 2020. The robbery incident led to the death of four police officers, leaving others injured. A serving soldier, Sergeant Ayeni Samuel, attached to Command Day Secondary School, Ikeja Cantonment, and dismissed Corporal Emeka Harrison of Regiment, 7 Division Garrison in Maiduguri were among six armed robbery and kidnapping suspects arrested by the Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, for robbing a bullion van in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State and killing four police officers. Others arrested by the IRT are Alfred Robinson; Emeka Illo, the group’s sponsor;Elijah aka Chime, who is said to be the informant and Ibanifiroi Ekene. Firearms recovered from the criminals include 12 undetonated improvised explosives; one GPMG; six rifles; 51 AK-47 magazines; 1,620 ammunition; two robbed vehicles; breaking implements and charms.

