ECOWAS distributes 150 animals to Kebbi households

The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) and Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food, in collaboration with the Association for the Promotion of Livestock Breading in the Sahel and Savannah Regional Africa, have distributed 150 sheep to 50 vulnerable households in Kebbi State to help uplift their standard of living.

The president of ECOWAS Commission, Jean Claude Kassi Brou, who disclosed this at the weekend in Tullun Dabaga in Bachaka district of Arewa Local Government Area of the state, said each of the beneficiaries were given two sheep, comprising of male and female.

Brou, represented by the Kebbi State focal officer, Dr. Mohammed Fouad, said the gesture was not only to alleviate poverty among the vulnerable, but also to serve as a source of food security.

“The aim of the intervention is for the beneficiaries to improve their livelihood at the community level. It is also to ensure that the livestock sector holds the potential to food security and nutrition, wealth creation and poverty reduction,’’ he said.

In her remarks, the wife of the Kebbi State governor, Hajiya Aisha Atiku Bagudu, commended ECOWAS for partnering with the state government to assist the less privileged.

