ECOWAS Mediation Team Meets With Mali Military Coup Leaders, Ousted President

A team of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) mediating in the current Mali crisis, on Sunday, met with ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The ECOWAS team also met with the military junta, Col. Assimi Goita.

The delegation, led by Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Jonathan, pressed for the release of 75-year-old Keita.

According to Jonathan, Keita was doing well.

“We have seen President IBK and he is very well,” Jonathan said, referring to Keita using his initials.

The push for Keita’s release is coming amid rumours that the ousted president could be flown out of the country after thousands showed support for the military coup.

The ECOWAS had demanded Keita’s reinstatement, however, with a wave of public support for his ouster, it appears that he might not return to power.

ECOWAS had earlier demanded that Keita be reinstated and said it would mobilise a regional standby military force. But a demonstration by thousands of Malians showing support for the coup on the streets of Bamako made it more difficult for the regional leaders to sideline the junta.

Among the destinations where Keita could go is neighbouring Senegal, which hosted Amadou Toumani Toure, the last democratically-elected Malian president overthrown in a similar 2012 coup.

For more than 7 years, Mali has been fighting against Islamic extremists with heavy international support. The jihadists previously used power vacuums in Mali to expand their territory.

Hours after Keita was detained Tuesday, the democratically elected president announced his resignation on state broadcaster ORTM saying he did not want any blood to be shed for him to stay in power. By early Wednesday, soldiers took to the airwaves calling themselves the National Committee for the Salvation of the People.

The new military leaders have insisted they intend to hand over power to a civilian transitional government.

A major concern is that West Africa has seen a large number of coup plotters prolong the transitional period for the military to hold on to power.

After the 2012 coup in Mali, it took nearly 18 months for democratic elections to resume.

Keita won the 2013 elections in a landslide, however, his popularity plummeted after his 2018 reelection, as the Malian army faced punishing losses from jihadist attacks.

Then after dozens of legislative elections were disputed this spring, demonstrators began taking to the streets calling for his resignation.

He offered concessions and regional mediators intervened, but his opponents made it clear they would accept nothing short of his departure.

