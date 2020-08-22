ECWA happy over deployment of special troops to Southern Kaduna

Nasir-El-Rufai. Photo; THEGAVEL

• Urges Them To Respect Human Rights

The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) worldwide has said it is elated by the news of deployment of both the Nigerian Army and Air Force special troops to stop the killings, destruction of property and hindrances to agro–economic activities in Southern Kaduna.

ECWA, in a statement yesterday in Jos by its National President, Rev. Stephen Panya Baba, saluted the courage of President Buhari for heeding to the pleas of well–meaning Nigerians, “even if it is termed late.” He urged the Special Forces to respect the rights of citizens of Southern Kaduna irrespective of status, tribe or religion but to treat all without bias.

“Fish out, arrest, disarm and hand over for prosecution the gunmen who have unleashed unwarranted mayhem on the people of Southern Kaduna, especially since intelligence reports from official security and local sources have often revealed the locations of their camps.”

ECWA also called on the federal and state governments to resettle the displaced villagers back to their various villages and give them adequate protection. They prayed for the President and his cabinet, adding that God will help them take the right decisions and succeed at handling the insecurity problems in Nigeria.