Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is reportedly planning to mark his baby’s birth with a special tattoo tribute. The Shape of You singer is reportedly expecting his first child with his wife Cherry Seaborn. However, earlier this year, Ed revealed that he has a special plan in place for any children he has in future according to […]

The post Ed Sheeran To Mark Baby’s Birth With A Special Tattoo appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...