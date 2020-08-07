Edo 2020: Buhari Endorses Ize-Iyamu As Party’s Candidate (PHOTOS)

The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mai Malla Buni on Friday, August 7, 2020, said that President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Buhari endorsed pastor Ize-Iyamu as the party’s governorship candidate for the September 19 elections set to take place in Edo State.

Buni stated this while briefing State House correspondents after presenting the APC candidate to the President, adding that Buhari gave his blessings to the candidate.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu at the briefing debunked the allegation that 14 members-elect of the Edo State House of Assembly sat in his house on Thursday to impeach the Speaker of the House and elect a new one.

He said: “Let me debunk the statement that 17 members of the State House of Assembly sat in my sitting room, it is not true.”

He further alleged that speculations that President Buhari didn’t want to see him was a falsehood being spread by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Also present at the villa was the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Ganduje described Godwin Obaseki, as a liability to the PDP.

“I can assure you that Governor Obaseki is a liability to the PDP. I can assure you that we are contesting against a governor who failed most woefully,” Ganduje said.

See more photos from the endorsement below

