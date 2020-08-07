Edo 2020: Buhari endorses Ize-Iyamu

Governor of Yobe State and Chairman, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC), Mai Mala Buni on Friday said President Muhammadu Buhari had endorsed the party’s governorship candidate in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Buni, who said this while briefing State House reporters after presenting Pastor Ize-Iyamu to President Buhari, stated that the Number One Citizen was impressed with the performance of the candidate who emerged through a transparent process.

He said the APC candidate was not a green horn in Edo State.

While speaking, the governorship candidate dismissed as untrue, insinuations that 14 members-elect of the Edo State House of Assembly sat in his house on Thursday to impeach the Speaker of the House and elect new one.

He also said the notion that President Buhari did not want to see him was false, stressing that no appointment had earlier been fixed to visit the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council for Edo State Governorship Election and Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, while speaking, said the party’s candidate was facing an incumbent governor who had not only failed but remained a liability to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“I can assure you that Governor Obaseki is a liability to the PDP. I can assure you that we are contesting against a governor who failed woefully,” Ganduje said.

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, said all APC governors were working to ensure victory for the party at the September 19, 2020 governorship elections.

Bagudu, who said it was “laughable” for anyone to suggest that the party’s governors were not backing Pastor Ize-Iyamu, stressed that they were not only party of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that endorsed his candidacy but were also involved in the formation of the campaign team.

He said they offered similar support to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in 2016 when he presented Governor Godwin Obaseki as the party’s candidate.

Highlight of the meeting was the presentation of the party’s flag by President Buhari to the governorship candidate, Pastor Ize-Iyamu, ahead of the flag-off of the campaign tomorrow in Benin.

