Edo 2020: Buhari meets Ize-Iyamu, Buni, Ganduje at Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a meeting with the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Ize-Iyamu is brought to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, by Governor of Yobe State and Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC).

The Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council for Edo State Governorship Election and Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) are part of the lean delegation that is believed to have come to present the governorship candidate.

The party is expected to flag off the campaign tomorrow in Benin.

