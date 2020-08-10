By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A coalition of various trade unions and artisans in Edo State Monday stormed the Edo State Government House to give their support to the second term bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu ahead of the September 19th governorship election.

They said their support was because of the progress the administration has achieved in the state in the last three and a half years and that the governor reduced the cost of shops when they cried out on the high amount they were paying.

Chairman of the artisans, Collins Ohis said “these are the coalition of traders and artisans in Edo state. As you see them they are over 37 associations represented today by their chairmen each. Your Excellency, we thank you for the peace and progress the traders enjoy, and we here promise you that we will work with you to achieve your reelection bid.”

On his part, the President of the traders and the leader of the coalition Pa G.O Ojo expressed gratitude to the Edo State Government for their commitment to humanity. His words “You have created an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state. The delay of the host community is what is dragging the construction of the standard market as pleaded by the traders association because the government has granted C of O already.”

He maintained that “Since the inception of Governor Obaseki’s administration, the traders have enjoyed smooth running in their businesses as abgeros no longer harass them like they do before, hence the decision to work with the governor.

“We are not politicians, but we appreciate good leadership and that is why we are here today to say wherever you are, we will go,” they insisted. This group you are seeing today is the engine room of voters in Edo South.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Edo 2020: Coalition of traders, artisans endorse Obaseki/Shaibu appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...