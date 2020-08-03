Edo 2020: Deputy speaker, others support Ize-Iyamu

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE barrage of endorsement for the All Progressives Congress, APC governorship candidate for the September 19th election continued Monday as the Deputy Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Yekini Idaiye (Akoko-Edo I) and four other lawmakers pledged their support for Ize-Iyamu.

Among the other four were Emmanuel Agbaje, Akoko-Edo II and Nosayaba Okunbor (Orhionmwon East). These three have been among the 10 lawmakers who have been sitting while the other two that were also in the entourage; Vincent Uwadae (Ovia North East II) and Dumez Ugiagbe (Ovia North East I) are among the 14 lawmakers that are yet to be inaugurated.

The members maintained that they would not leave the APC for another party while assuring Ize-Iyamu of their loyalty and commencement of mobilization of voters at the grassroots to secure his victory at the polls.

Idiaye, said he had no reason to join Governor Godwin Obaseki who left for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He said “There is no reason for me to defect to another party because there is no single project in my village to show under this present administration.

“I am from Somorika, in Akoko Edo Local government area and my village is the most backward in Akoko Edo.”

On his part, Agbaje said the four-year tenure of Obaseki has been a waste for Edo State and it is time to go to the next level with Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

“There are clear reasons why we are standing for our party because what would have been our problem in making progress has left us.

“I want to assure Edo people that with the emergence of Ize-Iyamu, Edo will move forward”.

Okunbor said the elected lawmakers believe in party supremacy and will be offering their support to the candidate of the APC, Pastor Ize-Iyamu.

In his remarks, Ize-Iyamu thanked the elected lawmakers for their courage and integrity, while also criticising the Governor for dividing the State by denying representation to 14 elected lawmakers for over a year.

According to Ize-Iyamu, by the sheer fact that 17 of the 24 members of the Assembly have rejected the Governor, the partial Assembly he forcefully put together, against the resolution of the National Assembly, has now fallen apart.

He said: “Over a year, 14 members have not been allowed to occupy their seats and over half of the state have been deprived of fair representation.

“The Deputy Speaker of the house has come to show courage and integrity that he can no longer support Gov. Obaseki. He made it clear that he was appointed under APC and will remain in APC. In a house of 24 members, 17 are no longer supporting the Gov. Obaseki meaning the house has fallen apart.”

