Edo 2020: Esan agenda comes into play in Edo election

By Emmanuel Aziken

What had been a rehearsed but kept plot to reinvent the political bearing of the Edo Central Senatorial District burst into shape this week. At it came from the lips of not less a person than former minister of external affairs, Chief Tom Ikimi dubbed the Lion of Igueben.

Speaking at Igueben on Wednesday at the rally of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ikimi charged eligible voters in the locality to return Governor Godwin Obaseki to power in order for them to take full control of what he called “the Esan Agenda.” According to him, it is only by speaking with one voice that the agenda can be realized.

“Esan people are now united. We have what we call ‘the Esan Agenda’. We can only realise the agenda if we support Governor Godwin Obaseki for a second term.”

However, the espousal of unity has not found currency among all the political leaders of the region as a notable set of political leaders from the region are not looking towards the agenda.

At the heart of the Esan Agenda is the plot by the political leaders from the region to ensure that the Esan people who dominate the Edo Central Senatorial District produce the next governor of the state in 2024.

Remarkably, the agenda follows a similar Bini Agenda adopted by Edo South political leaders before the 2012 governorship election.

At that time Bini leaders got into the then governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by reaching a quiet agreement with him that a Bini man would succeed him if they backed him for a second term in 2012.

The late Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia was at the lead in the movement and he pushed the Bini Agenda on Oshiomhole as the basis of their support for him for a second term.

The Bini leaders backed Oshiomhole leading him to a landslide as he won all 18 Local Government Areas in the state against their own son, Gen. Charles Aihavbare.

Many Bini leaders, even including Airhavabre’s first cousin, Senator Ehigie Uzamere, joined in backing Oshiomhole. Uzamere’s own agreement with Oshimohole was brokered just before the 2011 elections by former President Olusegun Obasanjo. The deal according to very reliable sources saw Dr. Obasanjo sit with Oshiomhole and about two other prominent Bini political stalwarts.

Associates say that it was one of the most painful decisions for Uzamere as he turned his back on his childhood cousin and playmate, Airhavbare in the 2012 election.

Esan leaders following the success of the Bini Agenda it was gathered have now come up with the Esan Agenda. Sources at the weekend say that just like Oshiomhole’s pact with Bini leaders, that there is no written agreement but a quiet understanding between the incumbent governor and Esan leaders for the governorship to move to Esan land in 2024.

The basis of the claim of the Esan leaders is that the region has not had a full four year stint in the governorship since 1999. The only taste was between 2007 and 2008 when Senator Osehreinmen Osunbor held the office of governor before the court gave victory to Oshiomhole.

For many of the leaders, backing Obaseki looks the easiest path to winning the office as according to them, Obaseki would serve only one more term at the end of which the Esan Agenda would manifest.

That is in the absence of any eruption from Comrade Philip Shaibu, the incumbent deputy governor.

The fear that Ize-Iyamu would serve a second term has rallied the Esan political leaders towards the script.

The idea of the Esan Agenda has also been fueled by the idea of ‘punishing’ Comrade Oshiomhole for what they claim was the abandonment of the region during his stewardship.

Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih gave vent to that idea last Wednesday as he accused the Oshiomhole administration of neglecting the senatorial district for eight years.

The idea of the Esan Agenda working against the political script of Oshiomhole should have been little bother given that his first wife, Clara is from the region.

However, for the about eight years Oshiomhole was in power he was in a cat and mouse game with the people of the region mainly flowing from the political dominance of Chief Tony Anenih who is from Uromi.

As his term ended in 2016, Oshiomhole’s parting gift was to depose HRH Anslem Aidenojie II as the Ojuromi of Uromi.

The deposition was reversed by Governor Godwin Obaseki after he came to power.

Last Thursday in a language carefully crafted to spite Oshiomhole, the reinstated monarch vowed that the votes of Uromi would be wholly delivered to Obaseki.

However, the expression of the Esan Agenda does not put the APC candidate, Ize-Iyamu out of reckoning in the region.

Ize-Iyamu, a dogged politician has strong connections with some of the most formidable political leaders from Esanland. It was in part based on his personal attributes that the huge crowd came out during his campaign drive through the region last week.

Among his formidable political allies in the region are former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Thomas Okosun.

Among other prominent political actors backing Ize-Iyamu are Hon Patrick Ikhariale, Prince Tony Omoaghe, Chief Frank Erewele, Hon Festus Ebea, Hon Ken Ihensekhien and Dr. Justin Okonoboh. Also backing Ize-Iyamu are Hon Bright Omokhodion, Hon Sam Oboh and Chief Inegbeneki Francis.

