Edo 2020: Impeach Obaseki now, former Rep tells state lawmakers

James Azania, Lokoja

Members of the Edo State House of Assembly have been urged to immediately impeach Governor Godwin Obaseki to serve as deterrent to other who wantonly breach the country’s Constitution.

A two term member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Sunday Karimi, who gave the charge, Saturday, in Lokoja, Kogi State, asserted that a governor who took laws into his hands; choosing to debar elected legislators from being sworn-in to perform their constitutional responsibilities for eighteen months, needs to be taught a lesson for his “reckless abuse of power.”

He added that any attempt to muzzle the legislature is tantamount to killing the Nigeria’s hard earned democracy, and that the abuse and autocratic disposition of Governor Obaseki must not be allowed to go unpunished.

Karimi, a member of the 6th and 7th National Assembly (Yagba federal Constituency), said it would be an oversight and rewarding impunity, to allow for such, which according to him renders the Constitution “useless.”

“Governor Goodwin Obaseki is not fit to be in power; and must be impeached, to serve as deterrent to others and to protect the nation’s democracy,” he stated.

He supported steps taken by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, asking the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to provide security for the 18 lawmakers.

