EDO 2020: INEC raises concerns about transparency, integrity of process

By Bisi OLANIYI, Southsouth Bureau Chief



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is determined to ensure that integrity and transparency are not compromised in any way during next month’s governorship election in Edo State.

The commission, therefore, wants its staff to exhibit maximum professionalism and neutrality in the process of the election.

Speaking in Benin at a meeting with INEC national commissioners and staff from across the 18 local government areas of Edo State, INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said to meet these expectations, polling units must open early on the election day with officials and materials waiting for voters.

Voting, according to him, will commence between 8 and 8.30am and close between 2 and 2.30pm.

He said: “We were here four years ago and the lesson we learnt is that we must be able to speed the process and declare the results on time because the longer it takes, the more it becomes problematic to manage. So, we must get logistics right.

“Neutrality and professionalism (by INEC’s staff) are very important. We are not supporting any political party or the candidate and we are not against any political party or the candidate either. Our concerns are the integrity and transparency of the process.

“The choice of who becomes the governor of Edo State is entirely in the hands of Edo residents and we are going to protect the process.”

The election will be COVID-10 protocol compliant, Yakubu said.

In effect, wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitizers at the polling centres are compulsory for voters and electoral officials.

He said: “At the collation centres, we have made provision for infrared thermometers and we are working to extend the thermometers to polling units.

“So, we have made request to the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to avail us with about 3,000 infrared thermometers for polling units and voting points.

“On our own (INEC), we have made provision for infrared thermometers for the 192 ward collation centres. When PTF is able to avail us, we will extend them to the collation centres in the 18 local government areas and the state collation centres.

“You (INEC staff) are required to manage the polling units in a manner that we have not been doing before, as the cubicles will be demarcated in a manner that will give two-metre distance between voters, since it is going to be simultaneous accreditation and voting.”

Yakubu also revealed that the electoral commission introduced innovations, in order to deepen transparency in results’ management process, beginning with the Nasarawa State by-election in the central constituency in the House of Assembly.

He said: “In addition to the card-reader authentication, we are going to deploy the ZIP, with Z file, which is a tablet with a camera. At the end of the process, after voting has been concluded and sorted out, the ballots are counted, the picture of form EC8A will be taken and transmitted to a dedicated portal. So that Nigerians can view the polling units’ results live and direct, by those close to the polling units.

“We did the same in Nasarawa State Central by-election and before the declaration of results, Nigerians were able to view the few clean results of the polling units.

“It was a great enhancement of the previous elections and this is a major election, after the Nasarawa State by-election. So, Edo State will set the pace for the conduct of major by-elections and we look forward to a successful, not transmission, but availability of form EC8A for public view on the election day.”

Also speaking,the Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Johnson Alalibo, described the meeting as apt, timely and important.

He said the commission had “come a long way in our preparations for the election,” although he claimed that budget reduction remained a challenge.

He pledged a credible, free, fair and peaceful election on September 19 in view of the efforts of the top officials and other staff of the commission and assurances of security agencies.