Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu’s SIMPLE Agenda fake ― PDP

…Says APC candidate desperate to evade prosecution

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party National campaign council for Edo governorship election, Thursday, described the “Simple Agenda” campaign manifesto of the All Progressives Congress, APC gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as a “plagiarized” and AN “oluwole” (fake) document that is fated to take him nowhere close to the Osadebe Avenue, the Edo State Government House.

This is as the PDP campaign council taunted Ize-Iyamu over what it called “his failure to market the SIMPLE agenda, which has shown to be nothing but a vacuous promissory note of inoperable claims that are bereft of personal commitment and governance bearing.”

In a statement signed by the secretary of the council’s publicity sub-committee, Kola Ologbondiyan, Thursday, the party noted that “the emptiness of Ize-Iyamu’s agenda again exposes the nervousness of a jittery individual who is desperate to use the Edo state governorship position to gain constitutional immunity and evade prosecution for alleged corruption.”

The statement read: “The APC has destroyed its own campaign as the people of Edo state cannot abandon a performing government under the PDP candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, with his highly acceptable, practical and development-driven MEGA manifesto, and go for the discredited APC with its candidate that has no plans to develop the state.

“Edo voters have distanced themselves from the APC because the Ize-Iyamu’s deceptive agenda has proven to be nothing more than empty headlines without content or any commitment from the makers.

“Moreover, the Edo people could not see their common interest and aspiration in the document, which also failed to unveil any plan on any issue that points to their welfare and development as a people.

“The emptiness of the SIMPLE agenda underlines why the APC campaign has been empty, lacking in content and bereft of any bearing to development of Edo state. It also explains why the APC candidate, Ize-Iyamu, always stammers whenever he is confronted with questions on the document.

“This further explains why the APC cannot engage on an issue-based campaign but only to resort to violence and using discredited politicians such as former national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, to overheat the polity.

“This campaign direction of the APC has also validated the position of the people of Edo State that the APC has no mission in the state other than to attempt to use its candidate, Ize-Iyamu to gain access, pillage the resources and suppress the people.

“However, such plots have fallen flat in the face of overwhelming support of vast majority of Edo people for our candidate, Governor Obaseki, whose MEGA manifesto remains a practical testimony of achievements, promises kept and roadmap for further massive development of the state.

“The Edo people identify with the MEGA manifesto as the sure roadmap in their collective quest to further release the potentials of the state, raise the opportunities, knowledge and overall productivity of the state and its citizens under Governor Obaseki.

“The PDP campaign commends the Edo people for rallying with Governor Obaseki in his winning campaign despite the cacophony, lies and violence of the APC, whose antics will never detract from the determination of the people to vote for the PDP and re-elect their choice leader, Governor Godwin Obaseki, come September 19.”

