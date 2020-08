Nigerians have witnessed a series of unpleasant political interplay among the political gladiators in Edo State as they brace for the September 19 governorship election.

The post Edo 2020: Malami requests security for 17 pro-Oshiomhole lawmakers appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

The post Edo 2020: Malami requests security for 17 pro-Oshiomhole lawmakers appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...