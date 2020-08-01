Edo 2020: Obaseki has failed the State, Ize-Iyamu alleges

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the September 19 election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has said that governor Godwin Obaseki has failed in all sector of the state’s economy.

Obaseki is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next month’s election.

Ize-lyamu made the allegation over the weekend at a media parley with journalists in Benin.

He said, “from security, agriculture, investment, youths empowerment, education among other sectors, governor Obaseki has not made meaningful impact on the people and the state.

He alleged that governor Obaseki was collecting N750 million as security vote yet the crime rate is very high in the state.

“Obaseki made the state’s House of Assembly to increase his security vote from N500 million to N750m but only give N5 million to the police to combat insecurity,” he said.

He alleged that Edo State remained the only state in the south-south region that had failed to invest in its security which had led to high crime rate in that state.

Ize-Iyamu’s allegation looks like a response to PDP’s allegation against his Godfather, Adam Oshiomhole.

The Edo chapter of the PDP had, on 27 July, urged the immediate past national chairman of the APC, Oshiomhole, to account for N42 billion security vote collected during his tenure as Edo State governor.

Publicity Secretary of the party, Chris Nehikhare, while addressing newsmen, alleged that, “For eight years, he received N42bn as security vote but nothing to show for it.

“Oshiomhole right now should not be campaigning but explaining what he did with Edo State money,” he added.

However, Oshiomhole’s media aide, Victor Oshioke, had said his principal did not receive N42bn as security vote during his tenure.

“Let Obaseki disclose the amount he has taken in four years and compare that with Oshiomhole’s first tenure.

“So, we want somebody else who will continue from where Oshiomhole stopped because Obaseki has nothing to show for the four years he has been here,” he said.

