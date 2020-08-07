Edo 2020: Obaseki is a liability to PDP ― Ganduje

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has described his Edo State counterpart and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming September election, Godwin Obaseki, as a liability to the PDP.

Ganduje made the remark about Obaseki after a meeting with the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari. The Kano State governor was appointed in July by the All Progressive Congress (APC) as its Campaign Council head for Edo Poll.

According to him; “Governor Obaseki is a liability to the PDP. I can assure you that we are contesting against a governor who failed most woefully.”

Also present at the meeting was the Edo State APC governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu who was led by the Caretaker Committee of the ruling party and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Malla Buni and accompanied by Ganduje.

Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mai Malla Buni stated that President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the governorship candidate of the party, Ize-Iyamu, in the September 19 elections.

Buni, who said this while briefing State House correspondents after presenting the APC candidate to the President said that Buhari gave his blessings to the candidate.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu at the briefing debunked the allegation that 14 members-elect of the Edo State House of Assembly sat in his house on Thursday to impeach the Speaker of the House and elect new one.

He said, “Let me debunk the statement that 17 members of the State House of Assembly sat in my sitting room, it is not true.”

He also said that there was no truth in the insinuations that President Buhari did not want to see him, alleging that it was a falsehood being spread by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

