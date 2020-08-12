Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, has called on leaders and residents of Agbede community in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state to provide 10 hectares of land where a park for articulated vehicles will be built.

He said the decision was made to improve economic activities of the area.

The governor also promised to construct more roads and other infrastructural facilities to better the welfare and livelihood of the people.

Obaseki, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Edo Sept. 19, 2020 governorship election, gave the assurance during his re-election campaign rally in the region on Wednesday.

Addressing the party faithful in Ward 7, Agbede, the governor thanked the people for their support over the last three years and eight months, promising to sustain the development in the area if reelected.

Obaseki said: “This election is for our freedom. It is an election that will free us from selfish and self-centered politicians in the state”.

At Ward 6 in Jagbe, Obaseki commended the electorate for voting for him overwhelmingly in the last election, ensuring that he won all seven units in the ward.

He, however, reassured them that his administration would not relent in bringing more infrastructural projects to the area, especially roads.

He said: “I have done the designs of some of your important roads; we have started with the bridge and immediately we complete it, we will commence work on the roads.

“We have invested in healthcare system in Edo; we have started the Edo Health Improvement Programme, where we have stable electricity, water and qualified health officers for our people.”

On his part, Chairman, Edo PDP Governorship Campaign Council, Dan Orbih, said that Obaseki had been a transparent man whose administration had done well for the state.

Vanguard

The post Edo 2020: Obaseki promises Agbede community park, roads, to boost economy appeared first on Vanguard News.

The post Edo 2020: Obaseki promises Agbede community park, roads, to boost economy appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...