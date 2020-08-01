EDO 2020: PDP will win September 19 governorship election ― Shaibu

Accuses Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu of mischief, misinformation

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Phillip Shaibu on Friday praised Governor Godwin Obaseki for his pragmatic leadership, purposeful administration and uncommon vigour.

‘’Governor Godwin Obaseki will lead the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to victory on September 19, 2020.’’. he said.

In a statement in Benin, Shaibu refuted the report on Governor Obaseki, Committees and Funding in Edo governorship election.

‘’The attention of the office of the Deputy Governor has been drawn to a false publication that is making the rounds on social media about the funding of the September 2020 governorship election. It is the figment of the imagination of the faceless writer to smear the hard image of the deputy governor. It is a malicious and evil motivated report being peddled by our detractors’’.

The statement described the story as misguided and misleading information.

‘’My loyalty to Governor Godwin Obaseki remains sacrosanct. I am loyal to my governor. We are united and I will give all necessary support for us to win the September 19 governorship election No amount of blackmail, propaganda and, falsehood can stop us from winning the September 19 governorship election

The statement condemned the recourse to Nazi tactics by desperate politicians.

The statement urged Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his associates not to dissipate their energies on the September 19 governorship election.

The statement enjoined the public to ignore the lies being peddled by those who obviously did not wish Edo State well

‘’We thank the good and peace-loving people of Edo State who have refused to be hoodwinked by the tissues of lies being woven and dished out by desperate politicians and their sponsors’’ the statement added.

