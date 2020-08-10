Edo 2020: PFN tasks Buhari on violence, electoral reforms

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AS the drumbeat for Edo and Ondo governorship election beckons and continued violent attacks in parts of Nigeria, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure peaceful election in Edo state, do more than the government is currently doing to ensure safety of lives and properties just as it also urged the president to embark on electoral reforms that would make elections in Nigeria assume credibility.

Addressing a press conference in Benin City Monday, President of PFN, Rev (Dr) Felix Omobude flanked by the Deputy National President of PFN Bishop Wale Oke and Bishop John Praise also called on the authorities to ensure safety of lives in Southern Kaduna.

He said: “The PFN calls on the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to secure the country.

“Very worrisome is this insurgence of Boko haram, ISAWP and other foreign interests that have invaded our land.

“The forests are not safe, the highways are not safe, our farmers can no longer go to their farms. Whether you call them herdsmen or you call them gunmen or you call them bandits, the story is the same. We call on the government to rise to her responsibility to allow Nigerians to be able to sleep with their two eyes closed.”

On the killings in Southern Kaduna, PFN said it has directed its leadership in the zone to embrace peace and reconciliation.

“The situation in Southern Kaduna is most worrisome that this situation has persisted under the view of the state government and the federal government for so long and has not been brought to a halt. We call on the government of Kaduna state and the federal government to use their security apparatuses and send peace ambassadors to the communities to ensure that there is peace in Southern Kaduna. On our part, the PFN has advised and instructed our leaders in the zone to work for peace and reconciliation in the zone.”

On 2023 elections and coming governorship election in Edo state, Omobude said: “We call on President Muhammadu Buhari that since he will not be a candidate in the next election, he should use the remaining period of his term to carry out electoral reforms. Elections to a great extent have become a mockery. There is a lot of corruption attached especially most recently to Nigerian elections.

“Beginning with the Edo state election, we call on the federal government and its agencies, INEC and police to allow a level playing ground for all actors in this election. Edo people want peace, there have been so much threats, so much acts of violence, we ask the president as the father of the nation to intervene and help lower the political tension that is in Edo state, we are yearning for an election where every vote will count, we yearn for an election without intimidation, without thuggery, without snatching of ballot boxes without killing and maiming of people. We call on the authorities concerned to please give us a peaceful election.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Edo 2020: PFN tasks Buhari on violence, electoral reforms appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...