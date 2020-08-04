Edo 2020: Traditional ruler predicts Obaseki’s victory

The Otaru of Igarra Kingdom, Oba Emmanuel Adechi Saiki, in Akoko-Edo local government of Edo State, on Monday predicted victory of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Godwin Obaseki, in the September 19 governorship election in the state.

The monarch said this in Igarra when Governor Obaseki and members of PDP campaign team paid a courtesy call on him from the various clans in the area during their campaign.

He appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders in the election to curb electoral violence and support free and fair election in the state.

“We know that you will win the election. We have said no to electoral violence. We wish to advice our politicians to shun electoral violence because it does not pay,” he said

Earlier, Governor Obaseki, said he was at the palace to intimate them of his re-election bid and solicit for support and prayers.

Obaseki, who spoke on his achievements, also said he streamlined his campaign to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

