Edo 2020: What President Buhari Promised Me – Governor Obaseki

As the Edo gubernatorial elections billed for September 19 draws near, the governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, has revealed what President Buhari told him in their last meeting.

Gov. Obaseki is the flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP in the forthcoming elections in Edo State.

According to him, President Buhari assured him of a free, credible and peaceful governorship election in the Edo State.

Obaseki made the disclosure at a PDP campaign rally in Ovia Southwest Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, according to a statement by his party.

Obaseki, therefore, urged voters to come to exercise their franchise during the elections.

With the assurance from the president, Governor Obaseki called on voters to come out to exercise their franchise without fear of harassment or intimidation on September 19.

“President Buhari has assured me that the Edo election will be peaceful. There will be peace in Edo; don’t be intimidated by the opposition, before, during and after the election,” he said.

Obaseki stated that the Edo governorship election is about setting the state free from the hands of those godfathers who never meant well for Edo people. He said the state will witness much development when he governs without any godfather hounding him.

Similarly, the governorship candidate of the APC in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, is ding everything possible to win the forthcoming poll.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu over the weekend sought the spiritual blessing of the general overseer of OMEGA Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

The APC candidate and other APC chieftains kneeling before the cleric as he prayed for them.

Like this: Like Loading...