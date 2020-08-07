Edo Assembly: 7 can’t be greater than 17, APC says, condemns Assembly renovation

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The All Progressives Congress APC has weighed in on the crisis of leadership rocking the Edo state House of Assembly, declaring that in an assembly of 24 people, seven members cannot be greater than 17 members.

The party in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena also condemned the sudden decision to renovate the state Assembly Complex, describing it as a return to the dark days of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“While we urge our security services to stay vigilant and be guided by the law in its efforts to prevent a breakdown of law and order, we also call on all parties and their proxies to ensure peace and adherence to the rule of law in all their actions.

“Amid the leadership crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly, the sudden renovation of the state’s legislative complex purportedly by the state government takes us back to the backward days of Peoples Democratic Party PDP administrations which normalised the desecration of other arms of governments to achieve political ends”, APC stated.

It said Nigerians would also recall how the ‘PDP introduced the repugnant 16 is greater than 19 political formula’, adding that by all standards, it is illegal to deny duly elected legislators their constitutional rights to represent their constituencies in government.

“For the 24-member Edo State House of Assembly, 7 cannot be greater than 17. Those days are gone.

“The independence of the legislature as an important arm of government must be guaranteed and protected without interference from the government (executive), partisans and other non-state actors. The activities of the Edo State government on the State House of Assembly is a brazen assault on our constitution and the rule of law.

“The governorship election in Edo state is forthcoming. The electorate must be allowed to cast their votes peacefully and not under threats of violence by the PDP and the state government”, APC added.

