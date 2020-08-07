Edo Assembly crisis, an assult on rule of law – APC

By Jide Orintunsin, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday said the leadership crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly was a brazen assault on “our constitution and the rule of law.”

The party described as illegal the denial of duly elected legislators from their constitutional rights to represent their constituencies in government.

This position was contained in a statement by the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena in Abuja.

Condemning the unfolding political development in the state, the ruling party, accused Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of desecrating other arms of government to achieve political ends.

According to APC, “the sudden renovation of the state’s legislative complex purportedly by the state government takes us back to the days of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administrations which normalised the desecration of other arms of governments to achieve political ends.

“Nigerians will also recall how the PDP introduced the repugnant ’16 is greater than 19′ political formula.”

By all standards, it is illegal to deny duly elected legislators their constitutional rights to represent their constituencies in government. For the 24-member Edo State House of Assembly, 7 cannot be greater than 17. Those days are gone.

“The independence of the legislature as an important arm of government must be guaranteed and protected without interference from the government (executive), partisans and other non-state actors. The activities of the Edo State government on the State House of Assembly is a brazen assault on our constitution and the rule of law,” APC said.

The party therefore urged security services to stay vigilant and be guided by the law in its efforts to prevent a breakdown of law and order, while it also called on all parties and their proxies to ensure peace and adherence to the rule of law in all their actions.

It further demanded that electorate must be allowed to cast their votes peacefully and not under threats of violence by the PDP and the state government.

