Edo Assembly crisis exposes APC’s script to win at all cost – Wike

Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike said the crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly exposes an alleged script by All Progressives Congress (APC) to win next month’s Edo governorship election at all cost.

Wike, over a chat with the media in Port Harcourt accused the APC of instigating the invasion of the Edo Assembly by alleged thus and attempt by a faction of the House members to impeach Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He said, “It is now clear to all discerning minds about a prepared script by the sinking opposition APC to intimidate PDP and illegally impeach its candidate, Godwin Obaseki having seen clearly that they cannot win the September 2020 election without any miracle.

“We raised the alarm before that APC is not ready for a free and fair contest and will do all sorts of things including violence with the backing of federal might to rig and claim unmerited victory at all cost. Nigerians can now bear witness that our claims and fears of the desperation APC are not without basis.

“In the circumstances we are constrained to warn that ours is still a fragile democracy and the warlike approach of APC to the general election poses a very serious threat to the survival of democracy in Edo and Nigeria in general.”

He further said, “Our party at the campaign council totally condemns the illegal and provocative invasion of the Edo House of Assembly by thugs of the APC and the purported impeachment of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

“An invalid assemblage of 17 lawmakers-elect with no legitimate claims of membership of the House cannot lawfully convene in the private residence of Pastor Ize-Iyamu, the APC governorship candidate to unseat and effect change of leadership in the Edo Assembly.

“The purported impeachment of the speaker is a mere charade, completely futile and exist only in the imagination of the evil perpetrators and their crude and unintelligent co-travellers and sponsors.

“Nigeria should hold APC and its candidate responsible should there be spiral and total breakdown of law and order in Edo. PDP will resist every attempt to unlawfully remove Obaseki from office or rig the election against the will of majority of the people.

“We therefore call on President Muhammadu Buhari and the international community to prevail on the APC to stop the needless violence, play the game by the rules and allow the good and peaceful people in Edo/freely elect their governor comes September 19, 2020.”

