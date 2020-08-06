Edo Assembly Invasion: Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu panic-stricken — Osagie

As Nigerians struggle to establish the reason behind the failed takeover of the Edo House of Assembly Complex by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, on Thursday morning, Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, has said that the move was part of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s plot to distract Governor Godwin Obaseki’s campaign train.

Security operatives on Thursday morning took over the Edo state assembly complex with patrol vehicles stationed around the area.

According to Osagie, “The APC is panic-stricken by the huge crowd of supporters in the campaign train of Governor Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming election, and resorted to the devilish plot to illegally hijack the legislature, inaugurate a parallel assembly and possibly impeach the governor.

“To the glory of God, their plan failed. What the APC has failed to understand is that in the hearts of millions of Edo people, Obaseki has become a movement, beyond a candidate that is seeking reelection.”

The governor’s aide assured that “Edo people will resist anything short of a free, fair and credible election, come September 19.”

According to Osagie, “only this morning, my attention was drawn to a post trending on social media, in which a man, who just passed on, donated his house for Governor Obaseki’s reelection campaigns.

“The children of the late man said that their father left a will that the reelection campaigns of the governor should be done in his house. I was moved by the gesture and this is another proof of the degree of affection Edo people have for Obaseki.

“Besides, leaders of the APC already know that they stand no chance in the election and are working day and night to subvert the will of the people, and this morning’s stunt was one of such.”

He added: “We expect more shenanigans from the APC, no matter how absurd, in the coming days, as we move closer to the September 19 date, when Edo people will reaffirm their confidence in Obaseki with their massive votes.”

The former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole is backing Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC.

Like this: Like Loading...