Edo election: Ex-speaker urges police investigation into Akoko-Edo shooting

The former Speaker of Edo House of Assembly, Kabiru Adjoto, has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to ensure thorough investigation into Friday’s shooting in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state.

Adjoto made the call on Monday at a news briefing in Benin, saying that proper investigation into the incident as well as the arrest and prosecution of the suspects would help to forestall future attacks on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members and supporters.

He described the attack as condemnable and urged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently call to order those fueling violence in the state ahead of the upcoming governorship poll.

He said: “On Friday, at Ekpe Ward 3 and Ososo community in Akoko-Edo, PDP members and supporters were attacked by gunmen.



“Violence is not the way forward and crisis is not healthy for Nigeria’s democracy.

“What happened has further strengthened our resolve to vote for Gov. Godwin Obaseki because he has worked and Edo people want him to continue.

“What we need is peace, free and fair election. You can only be a governor for the living not the dead.

“It is not a do-or-die affair. At the end of the election, one person will emerge as governor for the living,” he said.



Also, the Akoko-Edo PDP Chairman, Kayode Ogunnubi, said that 16 persons from Ekpe and Ososo communities sustained gunshot wounds during the attack.He encouraged the party members and supporters in the area not to panic but remain calm.

