Edo Election: Police Clampdown On Proliferation Of Prohibited Firearms

The Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Babatunde Kokumo.

The Edo State Police Command has begun mopping up illegal firearms ahead of the September 19 governorship election in the state.

This is in line with a directive issued by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for a nationwide clampdown on the proliferation of prohibited firearms.

Adamu had in a statement issued by the Force spokesman, Frank Mba, on August 16, said the directive is targeted at addressing the proliferation and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms in the country which is contrary to the provisions of Chapter F.28 LFN 2004 of the Firearms Act.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer in Edo State, Chidi Nwabuzor, the Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, ordered all police officers “to immediately put in place measures to identify, disarm, arrest and prosecute any person or group of persons in possession of firearms prohibited by law.”

Kokumo asked all Divisional Police Officers to with immediate effect, organize enlightenment meetings for members of the Vigilance Groups, Forest Guards, Hunters and Local Security outfits.

The police spokesman explained that the move is necessary to ensure they operate in conformity with the extant laws guiding their establishment and operations

Residents of the state were also asked to remain law-abiding, and rekindle their trust in Police ability to protect them.

Similarly, the State Police Command urged residents of the state to report any person or persons found to be in possession of Firearms to the nearest Police or via any of the following numbers: 08033087092, 08081761702, 08077773721, 08037646272, 08123827225, 08033726625.